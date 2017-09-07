Mayor of Rockport warns citizens of scams

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - The Mayor of Rockport sent out a statement Thursday warning residents to beware of scams.

Rockport Mayor C.J. Wax said that people are calling residents and offering quick fixes for damaged property and claims. He said if someone approaches you saying they are from a federal agency like FEMA and they ask for money, it's fraud and needs to be reported immediately.

For example, if someone tells you, "For a little money I can help you expedite a FEMA claim or insurance claim," the mayor said you need to report it because agents from the Attorney General's Office are there to help protect you from this type of fraud.

"That cannot happen," Wax said. "Don't give them any money."

To report a scam, call 361-729-1111 or 361-729-2222.

© 2017 KIII-TV