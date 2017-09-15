Neessen Automotive employees volunteer time to feed hurricane victims

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - A well known automobile dealership in Kingsville is doing their part to give back to Hurricane Harvey victims.

Neessen Automotive Kingsville set up at the Walmart in Aransas Pass on Sunday afternoon with a giant bar-b-q pit. They fired it up and fed anyone in need.

"Just to see them, you know how many have cried today. When you hand them a toothbrush and toothpaste, they're so grateful, so they really appreciate the food we brought," said volunteer Becky Gutierrez.

"It's all about helping the community. We're 30 minutes away from here and this could have been us. We're here to help in any way that we can. It's just people helping people," said another volunteer Cassandra Sauceda.

Neessen Automotive also set up a donation station. The group is collecting items to give back to the Aransas Pass community.

