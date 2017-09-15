Opposing football team helping Rockport-Fulton High School

AUSTIN (KVUE) - Teams across the state of Texas are enjoying the Friday Night Lights -- even those hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey.

Rockport-Fulton High School's oppononets Friday night were from Leander's Glenn High School, but as KVUE's Christy Millweard reports, students in Leander made a big show of support.

It wasn't the typical song the Glenn High School Band plays at games, but during practice Friday they were working to learn the fight song of their opposing team -- Rockport-Fulton High School.

"It was just an honor to get the music and support somebody that got hit pretty bad by the storm," Leander Glenn Junior Aidan Burritt said.

The students at Glenn are coming together to support their opponent, who they know has already lost so much.

"I was also surprised their football team was still going to practice, considering they literally have no school at this point," Burritt said.

Glenn cheerleaders made signs for the Rockport-Fulton cheer team, and cooked homemade meals.

"Rivals on the field, and we're friends outside of that," Leander Glenn Sophomore Allie Krouse said.

"We all rallied around eachother and even though we are supposed to be rivals, we're all from Texas, and we're all Texans, so we're supposed to be there for eachother," Leander Glenn Junior Katryna Patterson said.

Everyone seemed to be pitching in -- the FFA donated thousands of backpacks full of supplies.

"Anything that we can do, we usually try to help," FFA President Trey Widmer said.

The Booster club helped collect supplies and money.

And other students, like Leander Glenn Junior Rachael Frels, are driving to some of those hardest hit areas to volunteer.

"It's impacted so many people that I wanted to do something," Frels said.

So as the busses full of Leander students head to the game, they are ready to not only support their home team, but all those who call Texas home.

