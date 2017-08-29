KIII
Close

President Trump takes off on trip to Texas coast, including Corpus Christi

Associated Press , KIII 8:33 AM. CDT August 29, 2017

President Donald Trump is making an all-out push to show the federal government’s responsiveness to the massive storm that has lashed the Texas coast and caused catastrophic flooding.

Trump will travel to Texas on Tuesday for briefings on the federal government’s work to help the state recover from Harvey’s devastation.

More: 'I'm so proud to be a Texan': Gov. Greg Abbott commends Harvey recovery effort

The storm marks the first time Trump has been tested by a major natural disaster at the start of his administration.

The president was scheduled to get briefings on the relief efforts in Corpus Christi, Texas, and later meet with state officials at the emergency operations center in Austin. The president will be joined by first lady Melania Trump.

© 2017 Associated Press

KIII

At least 9 dead in Houston area from Harvey flooding, winds

KIII

Organizations team up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

KIII

Texas governor activates entire state National Guard for Harvey recovery

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories