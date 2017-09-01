Preventing illness after Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's been nearly a week since Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the Coastal Bend. The cleanup effort continues, but now there is a new concern.

What should we be worried about as far as illness goes after Hurricane Harvey?

Dr. Jaime Fergie, Director of Infectious Diseases at Driscoll Children's Hospital, said the people who have been in the most danger -- and are still in the most danger -- are people who have stayed in shelters.

"Because when you're in shelter and there are a lot of people together, then the hygiene may not be perfect, access to bathroom facilities may not be very good," Fergie said.

He said the two things to watch for are respiratory and gastrointestinal infections.

What happens when you return home?

"Once you're back you want to find out if, are you getting sick? Are you developing vomiting and diarrhea? Because that would be a very common issue. Gastroenteritis," Fergie said. "And then you need to talk to your doctor depending on how sick you are. And of course the very young and the very old suffer the most with gastrointestinal disease."

Fergie said while officials worry about mosquito-born illnesses after some storms, he hasn't heard of any cases of West Nile in the past week.

Meanwhile, those in charge of spraying for mosquitoes said the fogging trucks will be out starting Friday night.

Captain Billy Broyles, who's in charge of the City's Vector Control, said they have begun adulticiding, or the larvaciding, and placing mosquito dunks. He said it should take the trucks two weeks to cover the entire city, but because the hurricane only left a few inches of water here, he's expecting the mosquito problem to be under control in just a few weeks.

A quick check with officials at the Christus Spohn Health System shows just typical traffic this week in their emergency room.

Keeping sick kids out of school is the best way to prevent any diseases from spreading, especially since our schools are starting up next week.

