Red Cross centers helping Harvey victims who were denied assistance

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - After citing a computer glitch as the cause of many Hurricane Harvey victims being denied emergency assistance, the American Red Cross set up registration centers for denied residents Wednesday in Port Aransas and Rockport.

Red Cross representatives were at the disaster resource center in Port Aransas and in the parking lot of the old HEB in Rockport taking applications from those who were denied assistance. The aim was to get those in need $400 in emergency relief.

PHOTOS: Red Cross helping people denied assistance

Both sites will remain open through Tuesday, Oct. 10, and anyone can show up to register regardless where they live.

Along with trying to get residents the financial help they need, Red Cross representatives were also providing food, water and cleaning supplies to those in need.

If you want to go and register for emergency assistance, you can go to either of the following locations:

Port Aransas

Disaster Resource Center

408 N. Alister

Open 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Rockport

HEB parking lot

1409 Highway 34 Business

Open 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV