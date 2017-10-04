Red Cross taking in person applications in Rockport and Port Aransas for emergency assistance

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - The American Red Cross is announcing relief for Hurricane Harvey victims. Many residents from hurricane impacted areas have reported being denied the emergency assistance of $400. The Red Cross has said a computer glitch led to the denials, so officials are setting up registration centers for denied residents.

On Wednesday, October 4, 2017; representatives from the Red Cross will be out in Rockport and Port Aransas to take applications in person for the emergency assistance. The in person registration sites will be open through Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.

While on location, the Red Cross will also be providing food, water and other cleaning supplies residents might need.

Registration Locations:

Port Aransas

Oct. 4, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

408 N. Alister

Rockport

Oct. 4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

1409 Hwy. 35 N. Business

