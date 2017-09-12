Register in person for short-term food assistance

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Starting Wednesday, victims of Hurricane Harvey in the Coastal Bend will be able to apply for short-term food benefits from the federal government.

It's a program called the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP.

It works like the SNAP program and provides short-term food benefits for eligible families recovering from a disaster. To be eligible, you have to live in an area that has been designated a federal disaster area.

However, you can only apply in person, and the closest location to do that here in the Coastal Bend is at Kingsville's Health and Human Services Department at 1413 East Corral.

