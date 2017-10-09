Residents rush to get aid from Red Cross before deadline

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Coastal Bend residents seeking Hurricane Harvey related assistance from Red Cross have until the end of Tuesday to apply, and many lined up for hours Monday to secure some emergency funds.

Connie Vasquez survived Harvey but her home was damaged, so when she was denied Red Cross assistance she decided to appeal in person.

"I say well if they don't help me, it's God's will," Vasquez said. "God has something better for me. Waiting."

She was not alone Monday at the Red Cross office on Brownlee. A long line of people waited to either make an appeal or file a claim.

"I'm in bad shape with this diabetes and stuff, and standing up in line is not great for me," Michael Russell said. "I'm very hopeful. I'm in my place."

$400 is available to qualified households under the Red Cross program, which authorized more than $150 million in direct financial assistance to help more than 380,000 people in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

John Fisher with the Red Cross said the organization has an online application available. However, many do not have access to a computer or knowledge of how the system works. Some have been denied because the forms were not filled out properly.

"What we've done then is set it up so that people can come in to the Corpus Christi Red Cross Chapter office and they can actually sit down with somebody, make that application, and that makes it so much easier," Fisher said.

The deadline to apply for the $400 Red Cross assistance is Tuesday night. However, you will still be able to appeal a denial any time after that.

