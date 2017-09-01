Restaurants team up with Ingleside church to feed residents, first responders

INGLESIDE (KIII NEWS) - 1,000 hot meals will be served to first responders and residents in Ingleside Saturday night, courtesy of the Knights of Columbus and several Coastal Bend businesses and restaurants.

From 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, meals will be served and much needed supplies will be handed out.

Fuddruckers, Miller's BBQ, Taqueria Las Espuelas, the HEB in Portland, Mike Shaw Automotive and Wildcat Motors are all contributing to the event to make sure first responders and the residents they are assisting can get a warm meal and the items they need.

Grand Knight Brian Thibodeaux said they also have truckloads of supplies like water, toiletries, diapers, etc., to give away. These supplies from the Knights of Columbus also came with a generous donation of $6,000 to go toward relief efforts.

Thibodeaux said the whole thing was the brainchild of a a young man from Calallen named Chris Hernandez, who teamed up with Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church to get the event going.

Also, anybody who would like to make donations are asked to send them to Catholic Charities, or if it's a monetary donation you can make it online at the Catholic Diocese of Corpus Christi website.

