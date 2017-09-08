Senator Ted Cruz to visit volunteers in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - After a visit in Beaumont to meet with their mayor and assist volunteers at a distribution center Friday morning, Senator Ted Cruz will be making stops in Refugio, Victoria and Port Aransas to visit first responders, volunteers and victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The senator's first stop will be Refugio, where he is expected to help volunteers with relief efforts there. He will then make his way to Victoria to participate in a press conference with Governor Greg Abbott and Texas A&M University Chancellor John Sharp, who was recently chosen to lead the Governor's Commission to Rebuild Texas, for a press conference.

From there, Cruz will head to Robert Point Park in Port Aransas to meet Mayor Charles Bujan and help clear debris from homes and assist volunteers with relief efforts.

