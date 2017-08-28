KIII
Close

Texas troops distribute food, water to Rockport residents in need

Military Services and others handing out food and water to people who need it in Rockport, Texas, after Hurricane Harvey.

Andrew Krietz , KIII 12:37 PM. CDT August 28, 2017

ROCKPORT, Texas -- Essential items are available for people needing them in the Rockport area.

KVUE reporter Jason Puckett came across Texas military services distributing water and meals ready-to-eat Monday, Aug. 28, at a parking lot at the H-E-B store on Rath Street.

It will remain open until no longer needed.

The Rockport area was severely damaged as Hurricane Harvey came ashore late last week with wind gusts in excess of 125 mph.

© 2017 KIII-TV

KIII

National Guard goes door-to-door in Rockport

KIII

Killeen woman provides aid to Rockport residents hit by Harvey

KIII

Convoy from the Valley brings relief to Rockport residents

KIII

Aransas Pass, Ingleside, Rockport-Fulton suspend seasons

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories