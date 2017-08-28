Texas troops distribute food, water to Rockport residents in need

Texas military services distributing food and water to residents who need it at the H-E-B store on Rath Street in Rockport. (Photo: KIII)

ROCKPORT, Texas -- Essential items are available for people needing them in the Rockport area.

KVUE reporter Jason Puckett came across Texas military services distributing water and meals ready-to-eat Monday, Aug. 28, at a parking lot at the H-E-B store on Rath Street.

It will remain open until no longer needed.

For Rockport Residents: TX Mil. Services handing out water, Ice and MREs at HEB on Rath St. Open until no longer needed @kiii3news @KVUE pic.twitter.com/difTR7duDl — Jason Puckett (@JasonP_KVUE) August 28, 2017

The Rockport area was severely damaged as Hurricane Harvey came ashore late last week with wind gusts in excess of 125 mph.

