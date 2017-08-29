Update on work to restore power to residents in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An additional 1000 people have been called upon by AEP to help get power restored in South Texas following Harvey's destructive path.
3 News anchor Bill Churchwell was live on Airline and S.P.I.D. with how more than 135,000 people remain without electricity this morning.
Some folks going on 5 days without power...but progress is being made.
At the peak of the storm, there were 220,000 customers left without power. That is compared now to 135,000 who still don't have electricity as of Monday night.
Here's a break down of those numbers:
Aransas Pass – Rockport Area 42,700
Corpus Christi 47,300
Victoria 19,500
Port Lavaca 14,000
Sinton 3,600
El Campo 5,100
Beeville 2,100
Kenedy 1,100
AEP says it has crews here from as far away as Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, and other states that are here working to restore power.
The company projects that by Wednesday night, crews will have restored power to 95% of the customers in Corpus Christi and the Sinton area.
If you would like to view the current outages, log onto www.aeptexas.com
