Verify: Hotels, Motels not required to honor FEMA vouchers

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 3News has received many complaints from viewers about local hotels not honoring FEMA vouchers, so we looked into it.

You may be surprised to know that, as it turns out, hotels and motels are not required to honor the vouchers.

Many displaced by Hurricane Harvey, be it residents who lost their homes in the storm or contractors that are here to work on individual homes, are looking for hotel rooms in the area.

According to the president of the Corpus Christi Convention & Visitors Bureau, at the moment, there are almost no rooms to be had.

"If you check Expedia.com, zero. Hotels.com, zero. HolidayInn.com, zero," CVB President Paulette Kluge said. "There are no hotel rooms left."

Kluge said there are many hotels that will honor the vouchers, but many are booked solid with first responders, power crews and others brought into the area to provide relief.

There are at least 16 hotels in the city that will honor FEMA vouchers, Kluge said, but only if they have available rooms -- and those rooms go on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The FEMA website has a list of hotels that honor the vouchers, but you may have to travel to find an available room.

