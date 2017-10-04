Virginia organization Christ in Action helping after Harvey

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - A group of volunteers from Christ in Action traveled over 1,500 miles to help clean up the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey.

"Just cleaning up, helping people muck houses, gut houses, tree work," Team Leader Robert Jay Hawkins said.

The group is based out of Manassas, Va., and is helping the communities hit the hardest by Hurricane Harvey. They were in Aransas Pass Wednesday.

"We've been down here for a month and we plan on being down here for at least a month more," Hawkins said.

Christ in Action also does demolition work. Volunteers said they feel for those that lost so much.

"There's mixed emotions," Hawkins said. "Obviously you kind of hurt and suffer for people. See them down in their worst times. Their darkest times."

Despite the heartache, however, Hawkins said there's a bright side to things.

"We're here to spread hope and the love of Christ to people," Hawkins said.

Christ in Action is accepting volunteers in the Coastal Bend until Oct. 31. To find out how you can donate your time, visit www.christinaction.com.

