Volunteers from around Texas continue to help in Aransas Pass

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - It has been nearly two weeks since Hurricane Harvey roared through our area, and from the beginning there have been people from across the state and the country coming to help.

Many of those who survived the hurricane fear that they will end up forgotten and the army of volunteers will dry up.

Lynn Griffin and his group were in Aransas Pass Thursday cooking food across the street from the HEB there. They arrived from Fort Worth at around 5 p.m. Wednesday and fired up their grill, a line quickly forming for a hot meal.

Most of the residents there still do not have electricity, and many haven't been able to work for the past few weeks and don't have the money to go to the store and buy food.

Griffin and his friends said they just couldn't sit by and not do anything.

"It's awesome. It's awesome. That's the whole reason to do it. To help the people in need and everybody coming together," Griffin said. "You sit up there in Fort Worth and you see everybody coming together doing that. You just want to be a part of it, so we all sat around one day and said you know, we need to go do that, and that's what we did."

"The biggest thing for me -- I'm emotional -- is how good people have been," Aransas Pass resident Tencha Keiser said. "Just organizations, churches, individuals."

Griffin said they served over 200 pounds of brisket Wednesday night and will probably go through over 400 pounds of meat Thursday. He also said they will be heading over to the HEB next door and loading up on more meat to cook up later in the evening.

