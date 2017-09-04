Volunteers travel to the Coastal Bend to help on Labor Day

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - Port Aransas residents are praising those volunteers who have come to their town to help them clean up what was left behind by Hurricane Harvey.

Volunteers like David Smiley, who left his family and job back home in Dallas to come help.

“I wasn't doing anything this weekend,” Smiley said. “I didn't have no plans this Labor Day so I figure why not?”

Smiley's hometown of Rice is south of Dallas along Highway 45. It was much closer to go to Houston but he chose Port Aransas, and he's glad he did.

“People have been helping each other. The humanity down here, people taking care of each other, I mean they need a lot more help,” Smiley said. “You need as many volunteers as possible because there's so much trash and debris.”

Port Aransas residents, many of whom had their homes damaged or destroyed by Harvey, have been glad to see volunteers like Smiley continuing to help.

“These are incredible volunteers,” Karen Decker said. “I mean they just show up and help us out. It's amazing.”

David Flores showed 3News what was left of his vacation home in Port Aransas Monday. It has been declared a total loss. He was there trying to salvage what he could, and was overwhelmed by the support he has seen from everyone.

“The generosity of Port Aransas and Texas, it's incredible,” Flores said. “People helping people. Texans helping Texans. It's just unbelievable.”

Meanwhile, Smiley said he's going to stay at least through Tuesday. Until then, he'll continue using his Bobcat to help with the cleanup in Port Aransas.

