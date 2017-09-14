What you need to know about applying for D-SNAP

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, is not yet available in Nueces County, but it kicked off in several Texas counties Wednesday, including Kleberg County.

The program provides short-term help for families recovering from a disaster. Once an application is approved, a Lone Star card will be loaded equaling up to two months of SNAP benefits, depending on the size of your household.

If you plan to apply, you have to go in person to a D-SNAP location in the county that you live in. No applications will be taken online, and the program will only accept a limited number of applications.

On Wednesday, the State Health & Human Services Commission opened the program to 11 initial counties. Larger population counties such as Nueces, San Patricio and Aransas will launch in coming days.

These programs can be complicated, so here's what you need to know:

First, to see if you are within the treshhold of people who are covered under the program, check out this chart:

There is a limited period of time to apply for D-SNAP, based on your county of residence.

To be eligible, you must:

Be from a county that has been declared a federal disaster area*.

Have experienced a loss of income, destruction of your home or a disaster-related expense, such as temporary shelter or home repairs.

Not have been getting regular SNAP food benefits at the time of the disaster.

Meet certain income limits. Click here to view income limits.

*Federal disaster counties are: Aransas, Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Colorado, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Karnes, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Polk, Refugio, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Tyler, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Wharton

If you enroll in D-SNAP and you are pregnant or have a child younger than five, you are also eligible for WIC. This allows you to get healthy foods such as fruit and vegetables, cereal, bread and milk, as well as breastfeeding assistance, infant formula and help from nutritionists and other sources. Visit TexasWIC.org or call 800-942-3678 for more information.

Applying for D-SNAP

You must apply in person at a designated D-SNAP location in your county of residence. You will not be able to apply online. D-SNAP applications will be accepted for a limited amount of time in each county.

To apply you’ll need to show proof of identity. Examples include a driver’s license or other government-issued ID.

You must apply for D-SNAP in your county of residence. Residents of the following counties may only apply for D-SNAP between Sept. 13-19: DeWitt, Gonzalez, Jasper, Karnes, Kleberg, Lavaca, Matagorda, Newton, Orange, Sabine and Tyler.

You will need to apply on certain days depending on the first letter of your last name. Offices will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 - Last name beginning with A - C

Sept. 14 - Last name beginning with D - H

Sept. 15 - Last name beginning with I - M

Sept. 16 - Last name beginning with N - R

Sept. 17 - Last name beginning with S - Z

Sept. 18 & 19 - Anyone

Where to apply:

DeWitt County - Cuero

106 E. French St.

Cuero, TX 77954

Gonzales County - Gonzales

1600 Sara Dewitt Dr., Suite 200

Gonzales, TX 78629

Jasper County - Jasper

928 Marvin Hancock Dr., Suite A

Jasper, TX 75951

Karnes County - Karnes City

417 S. Panna Maria Ave.

Karnes City, TX 78118

Kleberg County - Kingsville

1413 E. Corral

Kingsville, TX 78363

Lavaca County - Hallettsville

1309 E. Cemetery Rd.

Hallettsville, TX 77964

Matagorda County - Bay City

1700 Merlin St.

Bay City, TX 77414

Newton County - Kirbyville (Jasper County)

314 N. Herndon

Kirbyville, TX 75956

* There are no HHS offices in Newton County but residents can apply at a Jasper County office

Orange County - Orange

2222 Gloria Dr.

Orange, TX 77630

Sabine County - Hemphill

2015 Worth St.

Hemphill, TX 75948

Tyler County - Woodville

930 N. Magnolia

Woodville, TX 75979

Larger-population sites, such as in Houston and Corpus Christi, will launch in the coming days with special sites to accommodate large volumes of people who would not be able to be efficiently served through a local HHS office. HHS has asked local government officials in those areas to identify sites that are convenient and large enough to handle the expected volumes of applicants. HHS will announce those sites as soon as possible.

Questions?

If you have additional questions about D-SNAP, call 2-1-1 and after picking a language choose option 6.

