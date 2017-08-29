Why President Trump chose Annaville for his Coastal Bend stop

U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold (Photo: Official portrait)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania landed Tuesday at the Corpus Christi International Airport and joined a motorcade to Annaville to be briefed on recovery efforts in the Coastal Bend.

With the devastation left by Hurricane Harvey, many in the community took the president's arrival as a sign that the government is here to help us; but many wondered -- why Annaville and not one of the heavily impacted areas like Rockport, Port Aransas or Aransas Pass?

The briefing was held along with Coastal Bend city leaders at the Annaville Volunteer Fire Station, a department that has been assisting in recovery efforts in hard-hit areas.

But according to U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold, that's not the only reason they chose Annaville.

Farenthold told 3 News that Trump's visit was carefully scheduled so that his presence would cause minimal interference with ongoing recovery efforts in those hard-hit communities. He pointed out the sheer amount of law enforcement resources a presidential visit requires -- resources that communities like Rockport and Port Aransas cannot spare.

The congressman said the decision to go to Annaville could also have been because of to how close it is to the Corpus Christi International Airport, since Trump is expected to make his way to Austin directly after his briefing from city and state leaders.

