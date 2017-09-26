Two high water rescues in South Texas, over 90 rescued

LA SALLE COUNTY, TX - Heavy rains caused two high-water rescues in South Texas Tuesday morning causing several workers to become stranded.

A Dimmit County spokesperson said the first high water rescue occurred at Cochina Ranch on Diamond H. Road off Highway 83 South around 8 Wednesday morning.

Officials said 90 to 100 workers had to stand on their vehicles as they were stranded in high waters. No injuries were reported and all workers were rescued by 12:20 p.m.

A second high water rescue in currently ongoing at Vesper Ranch off of FM 468. Workers, there were also stranded in high water needing to be rescued. There is no word on the number of workers.

Officials said Border Patrol is on site with several rescue and airboats.

Both locations are oil sites.

