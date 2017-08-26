After Harvey: How long is food safe in my fridge?

Refrigerator full of food, stock image. (Photo: fuzzbones0, Thinkstock, fuzzbones0)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- Some food kept in your refrigerator has a limited shelf life, and it's even more limited during a power outage.

Your food should be safe as long as your power is out for no more than four hours, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The refrigerator door should be closed as much as possible.

Perishable food, including meat, poultry, fish, eggs and that leftover dinner from the other night, should be tossed if they've been above 40 degrees for more than two hours.

Live blog: Hurricane Harvey makes landfall

Food in the freezer can be kept longer. If the freezer is full, it'll last for 48 hours. If it is half-full, it'll last for about 24 hours.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, AEP reports 196,000 customers without power, according to its online outage map.

© 2017 KIII-TV