Corpus Christi Police: 'Don't believe everything you see on Facebook'
Lieutenant Chris Hooper of the Corpus Christi Police Department speaks on crime concerns during Hurricane Harvey. "If there are crime concerns, we're going to put it out there. Don't believe everything you see on Facebook."
KIII 11:49 AM. CDT August 26, 2017
-
KIII Breaking News
-
SE Corpus Christi damage
-
KIII Live Stream
-
RAW: First look at Hurricane Harvey damage in Port Aransas
-
Corpus Christi gets hammered by Harvey
-
Hurricane Harvey damage to Corpus Christi buildings
-
Hurricane Harvey Damage in West Corpus Christi
-
Tracking Hurricane Harvey: Brett Buffington live in Corpus Christi
-
Roof ripped off Corpus Christi area church by Hurricane Harvey
-
Hurricane Harvey update 6:30 a.m.
