Residents asked to boil water after Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- Residents are asked to boil their water as a precaution in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

City officials say the water system has become unstable because of the storm, and people are asked to boil their water before consumption, according to a news release.

The San Patricio Municipal Water District also issued a public notice for customers to boil their water before consumption. This is a requirement by the TCEQ because of a loss of water pressure.

LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Harvey makes landfall

Applications include drinking, washing hands/face, brushing teeth and more. If it's absolutely necessary to use the water, people should bring the water to a full boil for and then boiled for two minutes.

"The goal is to lift the advisory as soon as possible," the release states.

Photos: Harvey's strong winds, rain cause early damage

© 2017 KIII-TV