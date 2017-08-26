Don't visit loved ones, yet: CHRISTUS Spohn hospitals under emergency protocol

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice (Photo: CHRISTUS Spohn Health System)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- Hospital officials ask people not to visit their loved ones until operations return to normal.

The CHRISTUS Spohn system, which consists of six hospital campus across the Texas coast, continue to operate under its emergency protocol, according to a news release. It's for this reason guests are asked to stay away.

Hurricane Harvey makes landfall

Some hospitals are operating on generators until power returns.

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi-Memorial remains closed -- including its emergency department -- at this time, the release states.

