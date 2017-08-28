Evacuation order lifted: Portland residents still asked not to return

PORTLAND, Texas -- People are encouraged to remain away from the city of Portland, however, people can return if they choose to do so in the coming days.

Mayor David Krebs' mandatory evacuation order issued last week has been lifted Monday, Aug. 28, according to a news release.

Still, residents are advised not to return for the time being: more than 75 percent of the city is without power and a boil water advisory remains in effect by the San Patricio Municipal Water District.

"Conditions are not ideal in Portland now," the release states. "We’re working with the water district to ensure the water is safe so the boil water notice can be lifted."

No traffic lights in the city are working, and some poles are gone. Drivers are asked to treat each intersection like a four-way stop.

