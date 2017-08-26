FEMA assistance registration available for Nueces County residents

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Nueces County residents can already begin registering for FEMA assistance in the wake of Hurricane Harvey's landfall.

Residents can call 1-800-621-3362 or register online at www.disasterassistance.gov. If you have already registered with FEMA, you do not need to do so again.

FEMA inspectors will begin making appointments with residents that applied for assistance after they submit their necessary insurance documentation. Nueces County officials said this is possible due to the quick response of Governor Abbott declaring Nueces County a disaster area before landfall.

