Ocean Drive's Oso Pier damaged by Hurricane Harvey

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KIII Breaking News
-
SE Corpus Christi damage
-
KIII Live Stream
-
RAW: First look at Hurricane Harvey damage in Port Aransas
-
Corpus Christi gets hammered by Harvey
-
Hurricane Harvey Damage in West Corpus Christi
-
Hurricane Harvey damage to Corpus Christi buildings
-
Tracking Hurricane Harvey: Brett Buffington live in Corpus Christi
-
Hurricane Harvey update 6:30 a.m.
-
Hurricane Harvey: 10 p.m. Thursday update
More Stories
-
LIVE BLOG: Accessing Harvey's damageAug 24, 2017, 1:41 a.m.
-
Rockport hit hard by Hurricane HarveyAug 24, 2017, 11:40 p.m.
-
Map: TxDOT shows road closures after Hurricane HarveyAug 26, 2017, 10:28 a.m.