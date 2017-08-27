Port Aransas mayor announces system to get back into city

PORT ARANSAS, Texas -- There is major structural damage and downed utilities across the barrier-island city of Port Aransas, which is preventing the free flow of people in and out of the area, its mayor said.

"This is a major catastrophe," said Mayor Charles Bujan.

During a news briefing Sunday, Aug. 27, the mayor reported rescuers responded to some people with minor injuries, -- some more serious than others. There is no known loss of life, he added.

In the coming hours and days, city officials will establish a system to allow residents to check their property. A checkpoint system is being considered, where people with a Port Aransas drivers license or homestead exemption can enter.

No one under the age of 18 will be allowed into the city. People can check in as early as 9 a.m. but must check out by 6 p.m.

Photos: Severe damage in Port Aransas

Most buildings suffered some sort of major damage, with many losing their roofs. Several mobile homes and RV vehicles flipped as well.

The city has no power, sewer nor electrical service, Bujan said.

© 2017 KIII-TV