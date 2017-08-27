Recovering after Hurricane Harvey: How you can help

Donation box, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- The effects of Hurricane Harvey likely will last for days, weeks or longer and that means some people in our community will need help.

3 News has received many requests from people willing to step up. It will take some time before a more thorough plan is in place, but let this become a starting point.

"That is a huge component of any situation, the volunteers," Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb said.

Here is a list of ways you can help --please let us know of additional opportunities on the KIII Facebook page.

-American Red Cross: Become a volunteer and apply on the organization's website. You also can donate money -- visit their website and fill out the appropriate form.

You also can donate to the Red Cross on iTunes.

-Calallen Cheerleaders will be accepting donations to help Rockport on Monday, Aug. 28, from 4-7pm in the Calallen High School parking lot.

They are in need of basic supplies such as food, water, bleach, mops, rags, rakes, gas, square shovels, tarps, duct tape, ice and water.

