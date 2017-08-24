Track the Gulf: Harvey now a Hurricane

Storm track for Hurricane Harvey (Photo: NHC)

The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Harvey to a hurricane with 80 mph winds and is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane.

The 10 a.m. Thursday forecast track shows Harvey making landfall near Corpus Christi early Saturday morning.

Kiii meteorologist Alan Holt noted that if Harvey goes north of Corpus Christi, the most hazardous parts of the hurricane would take place near San Antonio Bay and Matagorda Bay. That's where the strongest winds, biggest storm surge, and heaviest rain would be.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has declared a State of Disaster for 30 counties in anticipation of Tropical Storm Harvey making landfall.

On Thursday afternoon, authorities issued mandatory evacuations for a number of Coastal Bend communities including Port Aransas, Aransas Pass and Rockport.

The city of Corpus Christi issued a voluntary evacuation order, according to the Regional Transportation Authority.

