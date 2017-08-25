Tracking Harvey: Latest Hurricane update

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The latest forecast track has Harvey making landfall near Corpus Christi as a Category 3 storm late Friday night or very early Saturday morning.

As of noon Friday, Hurricane Harvey was located about 100 miles southeast of Corpus Christi. Winds have been remaining around 110 mph, just shy of Category 3 status.

Sustained tropical storm force winds have reached the middle Texas coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"Harvey is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall, bringing life-threatening storm surge, rainfall and wind hazards to portions of the Texas coast," officials at the National Hurricane Center warned.

The next advisory from the National Hurricane Center is expected around 2 p.m.

In the Coastal Blend, the biggest storm impacts are expected to be a storm surge up to 12 feet high, winds of 100 mph or more, and one to two feet of rain through the weekend.

Kiii's weather team forecasts that because of the forecast track, the hurricane will move in such a way that the left side of the storm's eye wall could be directly over Corpus Christi as it passes us by, 20 miles or so to the east, on it's way to land fall.

