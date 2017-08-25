Update on conditions in Rockport

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KIII Breaking News
-
KIII Live Stream
-
Hurricane Harvey update 6:30 a.m.
-
Hurricane Harvey: 10 p.m. Thursday update
-
Winds and rain bear down on Corpus Christi
-
Latest on Harvey
-
Tips for extending your phone battery life
-
Hurricane Harvey morning forecast
-
Judge Neal: Patience needed when Hurricane Harvey hits
-
Rockport Mayor Pro Tem: Get out while you can
More Stories
-
LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Harvey makes landfallAug 24, 2017, 1:41 a.m.
-
Tracking Harvey: Category 4 storm makes landfallAug 25, 2017, 12:16 p.m.
-
FEMA grants Gov. Abbott's request for Presidential…Aug 25, 2017, 9:02 p.m.