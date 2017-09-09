LIVE Blog: Hurricane Warnings issued on First Coast

A hurricane watch has been issued for areas in the First Coast.

The newest track released Friday night shows Hurricane Irma shifting westward with its "cone of concern" covering most of Florida, including the First Coast.

Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for all 67 Florida counties ahead of Irma.

"Hurricane Irma is a major and life-threatening storm and Florida must be prepared," Scott said.

LIVE BLOG: HURRICANE IRMA PREPARATIONS ON THE FIRST COAST

2:00 p.m. Sept 9: Hurricane Irma remains a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds at 125 mph. The storm is approximately 145 miles southeast of Key West, tracking due west at 9 mph.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Fernandina Beach southward around the Florida peninsula to the Aucilla River, Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee and Florida Bay.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for north of Fernandina Beach to Edisto Beach and West of the Aucilla River to Indian Pass.

1:55 p.m. Sept 9: Traffic on I-95 N very light near Baymeadows in Jax, a day before Irma's strongest impact window begins.

- @JeffValin, FCN Reporter

1:51 p.m. Sept 9: Duke Energy issues a statement about rumors that the power company is de-energizing services due to Hurricane Irma evacuations.

"Duke Energy is not de-energizing services in any area to expedite evacuations. On occasion, we may de-energize services at the request of emergency management officials. Please remember to adhere to your state and local emergency management for updates and information regarding evacuations."

1:43 p.m. Sept 9: Though the beaches technically closed at 10 a.m., that is an order that doesn't seem to be followed. Several people are still at the beach taking pictures or walking dogs.

No one seems to be entering the water though. With the choppy waves, entering the water would be dangerous.

The double red flags are flying, meaning the water is closed for swimming.

- @Katie_Jeffries, FCN Reporter

1:28 p.m. Sept 9: The St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier and all related facilities, including the parking lot, have been closed in anticipation of Hurricane Irma.

1:02 p.m. Sept 9: The Legends Center on Jacksonville's Northside has reached capacity. There are 11 hurricane shelters still available in Duval County.

12:55 p.m. Sept 9: Pedro Menendez High School hurricane shelter in St. Johns County is nearing capacity. Evacuees without special needs or pets are encouraged to seek shelter at the remaining general population shelters.

12:24 p.m. Sept 9: Glynn County public works crews closing off beach access at Goulds Inlet.

- @JulietteDryer, FCN Reporter

11:58 a.m. Sept 9: Mayor's safety briefing with first responders soon to start.

- @kangel6, FCN Reporter

11:44 a.m. Sept 9: Windy along the Matanzas Inlet in St. Augustine. We're watching the last minute preparations in downtown.

- @AlexOsiadacz, FCN Reporter

11:33 a.m. Sept 9: A tropical storm watch has been declared for all areas of Glynn County. A nor'easter may affect the area as soon as Sunday morning bringing along 40-60 mph winds, heavy rains and coastal flooding.

11:30 a.m. Sept 9: Still plenty of generators, water but no gas cans at the only Lowes in Glynn County, Ga.

- @mgarcianews, FCN Reporter

11:22 a.m. Sept 9: Hurricane Warnings issued for the following Florida counties: Baker, Bradford, Clay, Nassau, Putnam and Union.

Hurricane Watches are now in effect for Glynn and Camden Counties in Georgia.

11:00 a.m. Sept 9: Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. The storm is approximately 175 miles southeast of Key West, tracking due west at 9 mph.

The Hurricane Warning for the east coast of the United States has been extended northward to Fernandina Beach and the Hurricane Watch has been extended from north of Fernandina Beach to Edisto Beach.

The government of Cuba has extended the Hurricane Warning to the Havana province. The government of the Bahamas has adjusted the Hurricane Warning to only include Andros Island, Bimini and Grand Bahama.

10:18 a.m. Sept 9: Naval Station Mayport has moved to "Mission Essential Personnel Only" ahead of Hurricane Irma. Starting at noon Saturday, only RED mission essential cardholders and BLUE housing resident cardholders will be allowed access to the base.

10:17 a.m. Sept 9: If you live in Brunswick, Ga. and you want supplies, you are out of luck.

Home Depot closed yesterday at 7 p.m. Employees tell me it was a corporate decision because they're under mandatory evacuation. Walmart also closed. Ace Hardware, the only other tool supply store, is located on St Simons Island likely closed. It's not confirmed yet.

Liquor store and Publix are open!

Dozens of cars in parking lot at Publix. Village at Glynn Place Shopping Center store closes at 2 p.m.

- @mgarcianews, FCN Reporter

10:06 a.m. Sept 9: Flagler County has issued a curfew for Zone A that will go into effect at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Zone A includes everything east of the Intracoastal including Marineland, Hammock and Flagler Beach along A1A. Curfew will be in effect daily from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until further notice.

9:20 a.m. Sept 9: Beach access will be closed in Atlantic, Neptune and Jacksonville starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept 9, according to Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue.

9:09 a.m. Sept 9: The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch and Hurricane Watch for all of Duval County. The Flash Flood Watch is effective through 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

"Citizens should expect heavy rain and increased wind conditions over the next 48 hours through Monday evening."

8:07 a.m. Sept 9: Already more than a 200 people have checked-in to the shelter at Pedro Menendez as of 8 a.m. Saturday.

Evacuees bringing what they can fit into their cars, some just in plastic bags. We were waiting in line with evacuees who were here before 5 o'clock.

St. Johns County issues mandatory evacuations for Zones A and B including the City of St. Augustine and Town of Hastings. That went into effect at 6 this morning, which is the same time shelters opened.

The issue we've seen at this general facility is some people were trying to bring pets.

Pedro Menendez High School is not a pet friendly shelter, but there is one a few miles down the road at Southwoods Elementary. Another pet friendly shelter is at Timberlin Creek Elementary.

(Photo: Ferrell, Jordan)

- @AlexOsiadacz, FCN Reporter

8:06 a.m. Sept 9: Many people on St. Simons Island have heeded evacuation orders and left the island.

The evacuation order for all of Glynn County went into effect Friday morning.

During the period of the mandatory evacuations, travel within the county will not be restricted until tropical storm force winds arrive. The public will be notified in advance of any road closures.

Additionally, a curfew will be in effect for the duration of a state of emergency. The curfew is from midnight to 6 a.m. until Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Glynn County Parks and the St. Simons Island Pier are closed until further notice.

No shelters will open in Glynn County or other Georgia coastal communities.

- @JulietteDryer, FCN Reporter

8:00 a.m. Sept 9: Hurricane Irma is hitting hard the north coast of Cuba. The terrain of Cuba has weakened the hurricane but restrengthening is anticipated.

Irma remains a Category 4 storm, but maximum sustained wind speeds have dropped to 130 mph. The storm is about 225 miles south of Miami and is tracking west at 12 mph.

Hurricane Warnings for Central Bahamas and the Ragged Island have been discontinued.

7:47 a.m. Sept 9: On top of the dune remediation in the aftermath of Matthew, Jacksonville Beach officials have taken an extra step of precaution as well.

They say they noticed a great deal of flooding from Matthew's storm surge occurred at the breakaway areas around beach access points.

That's why the town used bulldozers to move in 8-foot tall barriers of sand at these access points, including the area by the Lifeguard station.

Residents will notice various beach accesses blocked by 8-foot piles of sand, all in an effort to prevent any flooding as Irma passes to our west.

- @LewTurner, FCN Anchor,

5:11 a.m. Sept 9: A Hurricane Warning is extended northward along the Florida East coast to the Flagler/Volusia County Line.

11:37 p.m. Sept 8: A Hurricane Watch is in effect for all of Northeast Florida inland to Fernandina Beach. This means wind gusts of 39 mph or higher can be expected by late Sunday night. Hurricane force wind gusts of 74 mph or higher are possible by Monday morning.

© 2017 WTLV-TV