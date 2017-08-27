LIVE COVERAGE: Catastrophic flooding in Harris Co.

HOUSTON - A flash flood emergency remains in effect for Harris County, meaning life-threatening flooding is possible.

There are reports of flooded homes all over the Greater Houston Area.

Desperate flood victims trapped in their homes are taking to Twitter to plead for help.

"This is of epic proportions," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said early Sunday."I've never seen anything like it."

The hardest hit areas appear to be south of I-45.

In west Houston, a woman drowned after getting stranded in floodwaters, according to County Judge Ed Emmett. The woman tried to get out of her car on Warrenton near Gessner but she didn't make it. A neighbor found her body about 30 yards from her car.

Several major roadways remain underwater so everyone should stay off the roads.

