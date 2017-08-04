Meteorologist predicts 11 more named storms this season

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Meteorologist Dr. Phil Klotzbach from the University of Colorado has released his updated forecast for the Atlantic hurricane season which ends at the end of November.

Klotzback is calling for 11 additional named storms, and three of them are predicted to be major; but as Kiii Chief Meteorologist Bill Vessey reports, it doesn't take an active season to have a significant impact.

Dr. Klotzbach is head of the Tropical Meteorology Project at Colorado State University and every year he sends out his predictions about the activity during the Atlantic hurricane season. In August, he updates those predictions and now is calling for 11 additional named stoms, bringing the total for 2017 to 16 in all.

Klotzbach is expecting eight of them to become hurricane strength and three of them to be major, which is considered a Category 3, 4 or 5.

"It doesnt necessarily take an active season to have significant impact," Klotzbach said. "A great case in point is 1970 in Texas, not a particularly active season but for Corpus Christi, it was a significant season."

Klotzbach said hurricane season really ramps up starting now.

"August is the highest chance of landfall for Texas," Klotzbach said. "Overall you get more landfalls in August than any other month, so now is the time to be prepared and have a plan in place if storms to threaten."

Jeanne Salvatore with the Insurance Information Institute said the time for planning is sooner rather than later.

"There is a 30-day waiting period before the flood insurance goes into effect. You could buy it before a flood event, but you're not going to be covered for 30 days," Salvatore said. "So it's important if you need that coverage you get it now."

© 2017 KIII-TV