Reports of Ice Pellets Falling from the Sky

Reports of graupel (ice pellets) is falling from the sky in the northwest viewing area. This occurs when Temps high in the atmosphere are below freezing with surface temps as high as in the 40s. The warm surface layer isn't thick enough or warm enough to completely melt the ice.

3 News viewer Joyce Treybig Young sent us a photo of the weather phenomenon and said, "at 8:10 this morning in Ingelside , with 44 degrees outside, we had a shower of ice pellets. Cool huh?"

INGLESIDE (KIII NEWS) -