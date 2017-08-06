TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Austin man arrested for child pornography
-
Tractor destroyed in fire in cotton field
-
New information on fatal accident near Bishop
-
Quintanilla no-show in court
-
Local woman in need of kidney
-
Sean Kelly's Forecast
-
South Texas Gardener: Best Summer Plants
-
Meteorologist predicts 11 more named storms
-
47th anniversary of Hurricane Celia
-
Spending Mistakes Students Make - The Deal Guy
More Stories
-
2017 Gulf Coast Humane Society TelethonJul 21, 2017, 3:18 p.m.
-
K9 Coach: Importance of Supporting Adoption FacilitiesAug. 6, 2017, 7:43 a.m.
-
Gulf Coast Humane Society Telethon Happening TodayAug. 6, 2017, 7:40 a.m.