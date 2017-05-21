Sean Kelly's Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Aikten's Three-Run Homer Lifts Ray To Series Win vs. Calallen
-
Dog Set on Fire, Another Bound in Ditch
-
West Wins Coastal Bend Coaches' Association & Shriners' All Star Football Game
-
Rockport ambulance investigation
-
Sinton Not Phased By Weather Delay, Beats Zapata In Game Three
-
Seventh annual Autonation Saltwater Roundup
-
Victim in morning rollover identified
-
Corpus Christi runner's 32nd Beach to Bay
-
Sean Kelly's Saltwater Forecast
-
Moody Magic Prevalent in Walk Off Sweep of King
More Stories
-
Training and obedience just some traits of a K9-UnitMay 20, 2017, 11:37 p.m.
-
Tennis court dedicated to Coastal Bend tennis legendsMay 20, 2017, 11:25 p.m.
-
Autonation's Saltwater Roundup raises funds for a good causeMay 20, 2017, 11:17 p.m.