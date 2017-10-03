TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Port Aransas Couple In Mandalay Bay Hotel Room During Las Vegas Shooting
-
Former Kingsville resident helps Las Vegas shooting victims
-
Suspect leads officers on footchase
-
CCPD officer remains hospitalized
-
Local man recounts being near mass shooting
-
Woman arrested for assaulting 70-year-old
-
Las Vegas shooter's ties to North Texas
-
Best of The Best
-
Nueces County deputies support cancer victim.
More Stories
-
Tuesday Forecast: Widespread Scattered ShowersJul 18, 2016, 1:25 p.m.
-
How this $16 nightlight can make your home safeOct. 2, 2017, 1:42 p.m.
-
Legendary rocker Tom Petty has died at 66Oct. 2, 2017, 2:38 p.m.