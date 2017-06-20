Voluntary evacuation issued for Bolivar Peninsula

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas- A voluntary evacuation order was issued for residents living on the Bolivar Peninsula on Tuesday night.

According to county officials, the evacuation includes the unincorporated areas of Port Bolivar, Crystal Beach, High Island and Gilchrist.

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry is encouraging those who rely on medical assistance or can't go without power for an extended period of time to leave.

“The voluntary evacuation order is intended to alert residents of Bolivar Peninsula that emergency responders may be unable to reach them,” Judge Henry said. “Elderly residents and people with medical conditions should make plans to leave the area before dark.”

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Harris, Galveston, Chambers and Liberty counties as Tropical Storm Cindy shifts west in the Gulf.

The evacuation order is in effect from noon Wednesday and last until noon Thursday.

