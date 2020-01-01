election results for texas, coastal bend

The latest Democratic and Republican March Primary election night returns for federal, state and local races this Super Tuesday. Notable races include the U.S. Presidential election, U.S. Senator and U.S. Representative for District 27. Statewide races include State Senators for District 20, State Representatives for District 34, State Railroad Commissioner and more. Contested races in Nueces County include the Democratic race for county attorney, Republican race for District Judge in the 347th Judicial District, and Republican race for District Attorney in the 105th Judicial District. Voters will also vote 'yes' or 'no' in 11 Democratic propositions and 10 Republican propositions.