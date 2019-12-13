CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Kids of all ages will enjoy tubing down our snow slide, indoor ice skating, life-size snow globe, Mr. and Mrs. Claus and holiday characters. There will also be holiday refreshments, a winter market, and much more!

Where: American Bank Center (Address: 1901 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401)

When: Dec. 20 to Dec. 30

This event is an exhibit of Christmas trees decorated to mirror the themes of children’s books chosen by participating in local schoolchildren.

Where: Art Museum of South Texas (Address: 1902 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401)

When: Dec. 14 starting at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bring your furry friend or little ones to visit Santa Claus. Photos are $10. All proceeds benefiting FurEver United Rescue.

Where: Whole Pets Market ( Address: 1420 Airline Rd. Corpus Christi, Texas 78412)

When: Dec. 15 starting at 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Two food trucks, Jaycob's Delicious Fishes and Other Dishes and The Lions Den will be on-site. There will be live music from 3 to 6 p.m. from Melissa Ann. Live music from 7 to 10 p.m. from Phillip Hand. Local vendors an ugly sweater contest, Minute to Win It games (starting at 4 p.m.), and an ornament design station for the kiddos will be featured. Get your ugly sweaters ready y'all!

Where: Lazy Beach Brewing (Address: 7522 Bichon Dr #100, Corpus Christi, Texas 78414)

When: Dec. 14 starting at 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Join Joe's Crab Shack for a delicious breakfast buffet, pictures with Santa, Holiday activities, raffles, and prizes.

Where: Joe's Crab Shack (Address: 5025 S. Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi, TX 78411)

When: December 14 starting at 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tickets are $13 to $23 via Ticketmaster.

Where: American Bank Center (Address: 1901 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401)

When: Dec. 14 starting at 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of Christmas cheer, caroling from the Rockport Fulton High School Choir, face painting from The Strand, pictures with Santa, selfie stations and photo opportunities throughout downtown, a children's area on Wharf Street, and shopping at all of your favorite shops until 8 p.m.

Where: City of Rockport running from the District to the Fulton Mansion State Historic Site

When: Dec. 14 starting at 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

DRESS FOR CREATIVE MESS! This event is free. The family art time

instructor will be Monica Garcia. No registration is required. This is a drop-in art activity, and all ages are welcome. One project per guest, please. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Where: Art Center of Corpus Christi (Address: 100 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401)

When: Dec. 14 starting at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.







