CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you don't have any plans for New Year's Eve, take a look at the list 3News has put together for the upcoming holiday.

There are many kid-friendly celebrations at various places around the Coastal Bend for you, your family, and friends to participate in.

Join the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History on New Year's Eve for "Noon Year's Eve $1 Day". They will be celebrating with science shows, musical chairs with prizes, kettle corn, a balloon drop at noon and more. The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History is located at 1900 N. Chaparral St.

The Corpus Christi Ice Rays will have a NYE celebration starting at 5:35 p.m.with a special appearance from the CC Grinch. A family package of 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas, and 1 bucket of popcorn will run you about $50. The CC Ice Rays will be held at the American Bank Center, located at 1901 N. Shoreline Blvd.

In The Game Funtrackers will have a celebration and for only $14.99 per person, you get a delicious breakfast buffet, 2 hours of unlimited arcade play (Non-Redemption Games), 2 hours of unlimited attractions, party favors, noisemakers, an exciting countdown, and a balloon drop at noon. Kids 3 and younger are free with a paid adult.

Join the Ben F. McDonald Public Library for a dance party, arts and crafts, face painting, refreshments, activities, a countdown, and a balloon drop at noon.

