CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The exhibition About Face: Contemporary Ceramic Sculpture will be on display at the Art Museum of South Texas in the Chapman and Keeler Galleries from January 25th through April 19th.

There are 35 artists and over 50 works of art in this astounding exhibition, which is organized by the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts and curated by Jennifer Jankauskas.

Ceramic artists of the 1960s are paired alongside their contemporary successors, creating an unfolding narrative of American figurative ceramics.

These works of art use the human form as a way to explore issues related to the body, various cultures and social concerns, and ideas relating to the female/ male gaze.

This remarkable exhibition brings both contemporary art and first-generation artists together, as About Face reveals how contemporary figurative ceramics have gained popularity in the United States.

Artists in this exhibition include Chris Antemann, Robert Arneson, Rudy Autio, Russell Biles, Jerry Brown, Cynthia Consentino. Cristina Córdova, Miriam Davis, Jack Earl, Sean Irwin, Viola Frey, Alessandro Gallo, David Gilhooly, Georgia Jones Godwin, Gerit Grimm, Sergei Isupov, Doug Jeck, Howard Kottler, Curt Lacross, Michael Lucero, Walter McConnell, Gerardo Monterrubio, Jim Neel, Virgil Ortiz, Andrew Raftery, Katy Rush, Akio Takamori, Yoshio Taylor, Jason Walker, Kurt Weiser, Christina West, Beatrice Wood, Kerry Wooten, Kensuke Yamada, and Sunkoo Yuh.

A special guest opening will be held on Friday, January 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

All attendees must RSVP by Monday, January 20 at 5 p.m via the website or call 361825-3504.

The admission is $12 for members and $15 for nonmembers.

