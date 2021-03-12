Corpus Christi Illuminated Boat Parade lights up bay this Saturday

The Corpus Christi Marina will be illuminated with hundreds of lights, music, and decorations for spectators of all ages to enjoy.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The beauty of lighted boats on the Corpus Christi Bay is hard to match!

The Port of Corpus Christi and the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District (DMD), invites the community to attend the Illuminated Boat Parade on Saturday, December 4 at 6:00 p.m. in the Corpus Christi Marina.

Historically, the Illuminated Boat Parade was a part of the Harbor Lights Festival but was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the iconic parade will return as a stand-alone event featuring over a dozen local vessels.

“Such community events as the Illuminated Boat Parade are so very important for our community’s recovery from the isolating impacts of COVID-19,” said Sean Strawbridge, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. “This year’s festivities are expected to be bigger than ever, and the Port of Corpus Christi is proud to sponsor the Illuminated Boat Parade as we kickoff the 2021 holiday season.”

From private boats to corporate vessels and governmental watercrafts, the Corpus Christi Marina will be illuminated with hundreds of lights, music, and decorations for spectators of all ages to enjoy.

The Parade will start at the North end of the Lawrence Street T-Head and will proceed south and loop between the Lawrence Street T-Head and the Coopers Alley L-Head. A variety of awards will be presented to the best decorated boats and those that best capture the parade’s theme.

“We are thankful for our partnership with the Port of Corpus Christi that has allowed us to bring back this iconic event for our community,” said Alyssa Barrera Mason. “We hope the Illuminated Boat Parade brings cherished memories and reflects that Downtown Corpus Christi is a bright and welcoming holiday destination for families to come and celebrate.”

The boat parade is one of four events happening in Downtown Corpus Christi over the weekend. Other festivities happening include ArtWalk, the Papercut Zinefest and the Sunday Family Fun Day. Learn more about the events happening in Downtown Corpus Christi here: https://godowntowncc.com/holidays/.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.