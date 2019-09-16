CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Alamo Drafthouse Corpus Christi will begin screening open-caption movies for the deaf community. A screening of "It: Chapter 2," will run all day on Sept. 17, with open captions. Open captions appear on the big screen and provide viewers who are deaf or hard of hearing a way to enjoy a memorable cinema experience.

Area Director of Alamo Drafthouse Sarah Williams said she hopes that more software for open-caption movies will become available in the future. In fact, she said she wasn't even aware that it was Deaf Awareness Month, but providing open-caption movies was something she already had interest in -- this will be their second open-caption screening at Alamo Drafthouse Corpus Christi.

"The Alamo Drafthouse core values are to foster the community. I want to provide our community with more options, and as more software becomes available, we will screen more open caption movies," Williams said.

Members of the deaf community will be hosting several events at The Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center next week to help bring awareness to the public.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: