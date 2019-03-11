CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday at Water's Edge Park, the 12th Annual Face to Face Walk for Memory was held to raise Alzheimer awareness and to raise funds for support services and relief.

3News John-Thomas Kobos was this year's emcee and there were many resources available at the walk.

Through sponsorship and generous donations, our area is provided relief and support services for loved ones with dementia, Alzheimer’s, and other memory loss.

People were able to participate in a memory screening, learn about Alzheimer’s, make donations, and participate in the walk.

There were awards presented for the top team, best unique outfit, and most spirited team as well.

All the proceeds raised from the walk will remain local. Training and resources are made available to caregivers and family members throughout the Coastal Bend community.

The walk was hosted by Face to Face, which is a nonprofit organization that provides education resources and respite for caregivers and families.

"Our mission is to provide education resources and relief for caregivers and your families for the coastal Bend community", stated Face to Face founder Nestro Praderio.

For more information on Texas Face to Face please visit their website at https://www.texasfacetoface.com/

