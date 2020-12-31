Annual Barefoot Mardi Gras parade on Whitecap Beach canceled for 2021

The King and Queen's Ball may still be held, but no information about that has been released yet.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Barefoot Mardi Gras parade has been cancelled in 2021.

Organizers said the February event that attracts thousands of spectators to the Whitecap Beach area is still not a good idea this coming year.

They said COVID, beach erosion and the ongoing bridge construction project make the event impractical at this time.

They said say they look forward to being back and better than ever in 2022.

The annual King and Queen's Ball may still be held, but no information about that has been released yet.

