x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Entertainment

Annual Barefoot Mardi Gras parade on Whitecap Beach canceled for 2021

The King and Queen's Ball may still be held, but no information about that has been released yet.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Barefoot Mardi Gras parade has been cancelled in 2021. 

Organizers said the February event that attracts thousands of spectators to the Whitecap Beach area is still not a good idea this coming year.

They said COVID, beach erosion and the ongoing bridge construction project make the event impractical at this time.

They said say they look forward to being back and better than ever in 2022.  

The annual King and Queen's Ball may still be held, but no information about that has been released yet.

RELATED: Coastal Bend Task Force predicting businesses will reduce capacity to 50-percent by January 11

RELATED: Harbor Bridge Update: Flatiron/Dragados selects new engineering firms for the New Harbor Bridge

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: