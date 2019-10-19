CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — GROW Local South Texas hosted its annual BAWKtoberfest on Saturday, October 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event includes a tour of local urban chicken coops, followed by several presentations and educational booths.

The self-guided tour will include several homes that contain chicken coops in their backyards.

The chicken coop owners will be on-hand to answer any questions and provide information on building your own coop.

"If you’re interested in starting a backyard chicken coop of your own, this event is a great one to attend. During it, you’ll learn how easy it can be to set up your own coop as well as the benefits of having chickens. As you’ll see on the tour, backyard chicken coops can come in all sorts of shapes and sizes", stated GROW Local South Texas.

Urban chicken coops are on the rise, and this is a great event to become more educated about creating or maintaining one of your own.

For more information on BAWKtoberfest, visit their website at https://growlocalstx.com/bawktoberfest-2019/

