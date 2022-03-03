The world is your oyster at the 43rd annual Oysterfest

The event kicks off this weekend, and is put on by the Fulton Volunteer Fire Department to raise money for equipment, training, and maintenance.

FULTON, Texas — Oysterfest has officially begun!

The event kicks off this weekend at Fulton Navigation Park and is put on by the Fulton Volunteer Fire Department to raise money for equipment, training, and maintenance.

According to the official Fulton Oysterfest website, proceeds from the fundraiser are the major source of funding for life-saving and fire fighting equipment in the community.

Unfortunately, the Oysterfest committee had a rough start setting up this year.

Fulton Oysterfest shared on Facebook that items were stolen overnight and equipment was also moved during that time, which resulted in technical issues.

But the show will go on.

Festivities will include carnival rides, games, food, an oyster eating contest, live music, and unique non-profit vendor booths. Plenty of opportunities to have fun with friends and family!

The oyster eating contest boasts a prize of $200 for the winner. 2nd and 3rd place will receive cash awards as well.

With thousands of returning guests each year, Oysterfest hopes to make history and break their record of 36,000 attendees in 2011.

The event is sure to be a good time for a great cause. Show your support to the Fulton Volunteer Fire Department!

More information on the event can be found at their website or Facebook.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.